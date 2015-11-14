posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on November 14th, 2015 at 8:23 pm

Salman is undoubtedly a fun-loving mentor to all the housemates, but being a mentor his responsibility is also to guide everyone and maintain the decorum of the house and that is exactly what he did on Saturday.

After warning Kishwer, Salman’s next target was the Punjabi munda, Prince Narula. During the highway task, Prince violated the task rules when he started helping Kishwer even after getting eliminated. This wasn't the only problem with Prince, he even brought out Mandana’s suitcase and took out her clothes which was not only unethical towards the task but also towards general human conduct.

Salman thrashed Prince by saying that he did a disrespectful thing and asked him if she was his own sister and somebody did this to her, what would have been his reaction. Salman accused him of bullying other members of the house too and suggested him to change and be a more respectful person from that moment onwards.

It was a session that Prince might never forget. It was also very important that he was told about his unacceptable behavior becasue his unruly attitude has started to get to everyone in the house.

