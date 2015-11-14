Bigg Boss 9, Day 34: Kaun kitna fake hai?

In our lives, there have been times where we have acted or wanted to act like somebody that is not us, in simple words acting differently than what we are. In the Bigg Boss house too, a lot of housemates have put allegations on each other about how fake they are being.

So Bigg Boss has come into between and has provided them with a Fake-O-Meter. It is pretty obvious that it is a scale from 0-100 and you have to rate a person by the help of that scale. But, as always there is a twist in the Bigg Boss tale. Bigg Boss has asked each housemate to rate 2 fake and 2 real people in the house apart from themselves.

The higher the rating, the faker the person.  And the cherry on the cake is that they also have to give a reason or justification for why they chose the names. 

Will this bring in another wave of unrest in the house? Or wilk people change? Save yourselves a guess and watch the next episode.

