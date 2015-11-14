posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 14th, 2015 at 5:20 pm

It is entirely human to have issues with other people, especially when you are locked up with them for months in a house. We have already seen many differences between the contestants in the Bigg Boss 9 house so far.

So Bigg Boss had decided to install a complaint box near the confession room. Today, all the contestants were provided with cue cards and an envelope with their names on it. The contestants were then asked to write the names of three people on the cards with their respective accusations about them.

The accusations could be more than one but a strict rule was that they had to write 3 names on the cards, no less. The captain was given the responsibility to take care of the given materials.

So who will get the most accusations? Stay tuned to Bigg Boss 9 to know more.

Bigg Boss Khabri.