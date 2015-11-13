posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 13th, 2015 at 2:05 pm

You might remember how last week some housemates lost their beds. Well, it's Déjà vu time.

The new captain of the house got an order from Bigg Boss to nominate two members who are the most disobedient ones towards the rules and morals of the house. So the new captain chose Prince and Rochelle. The captain had the special power to take away their beds and make them sleep on the floor.

The twist here is that the other members who lost their beds last week will get them back now and only Prince and Rochelle will be the ones without beds. This means another rift is about to start in the house because both Prince and Rochelle are the ones who never back off in a fight.

What is gonna happen next on the show? Stay tuned to Bigg Boss.

