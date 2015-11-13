Bigg Boss 9, Day 33: There is a Chocolate Chor in the house!

One thing Diwali brings to every house is delicious and heart-warming chocolates. And you know what the best part is, every second person on this earth loves chocolate.

Now peeking into the Bigg Boss house,  we realise that there are a quite a few chocolate obsessed people in there too.  Some of them are so freakin' obsessed that they would cross any line for chocolates.

Now, as you all know the housemates received a lot of chocolates in the form of Diwali gifts. But someone out there, lurking in the darkness, has hidden most of the chocolates. Oh the misery!

A lot of hearts are going to break when the housemates find out. 

So who stole the chocolates?  Who is the Bigg Boss chocolate chor? To know more stay tuned to Bigg Boss. 

