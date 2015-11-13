posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 13th, 2015 at 10:24 am

It is finally the time for a new captain of the house as Rishab's reign comes to an end. So, Bigg Boss decides to gives the housemates a fun captaincy task thus time around.

First of all, there was a race amongst all the contestants, where the first three to reach the confession room would be the contenders for the captaincy task. Then those three contestants went for a showdown.

In the captaincy task, the 'chosen ones' were made to stand in a circle. Each of them had their own circle to stand in. They were also given a shield to defend themselves. You must be wondering what in the hell would they need to defend themselves from. While they stand in the circle, other housemates will try to paint them. Whoever gets the least paint on their clothes will be the winner of the task. Now it is totally upto the other housemates that who do they wish to stain.

Who will come out with least flying colours and win the task? Stay tuned to Bigg Boss for more

