Bigg Boss 9, Day 33: Looks like Mandana just can't take it anymore!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 13th, 2015 at 1:54 pm

We all know that the contestants in the Bigg Boss house don't have the luxury of housekeepers or maids that they may enjoy in the real world. Over here they have to finish all the chores by themselves. And the captain makes sure that all the work is done as he delegates it to them.

Rishab, being the captain, allocated some or the other work to all the housemates. He assigned the duty of cleaning the utensils to Rimi, cooking to Prince and Suyash, cleaning the kitchen to Digangna and Kishwer, cleaning the living room and garden to Aman and Puneet and cleaning the bathroom to Mandana and Rochelle.

Things looked fine till now, but today Rishab also asked Mandana to clean up the bedroom. Now you all know that Mandana isn't one of those people who just takes orders. She argues with Rishab that he isn't allocating the work fairly and bathroom cleaning isn't a task for girls. The argument will really heat up later on.

Will this challenge Rishab's captaincy? 

To know more don't miss the next episode!

Bigg Boss Khabri


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with