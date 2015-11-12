Bigg Boss 9, Day 32: Talent ka Jalwa!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 12th, 2015 at 3:23 pm

Since the Highway task,  which was for the luxury budget,  got cancelled the housemates were in a dilemma. So to do away with the tension, Bigg Boss decided to give them another chance. 

A golden chance has come running to the housemates and in order to earn their luxury budget they have to showcase their talents in different fields. The name of the task is "Bigg Boss Got Talent". Everybody has got a talent right?  Like I have the talent of story telling.  Every housemate too has some potential.

So Bigg Boss has framed a series of tasks like Dancing, Skit, Stand up comedy etc. and yet again divided the team into two teams A and B. So what you will witness is a face off between two members in a task.

Now this is entertainment plus there will be a competition and more importantly they will be judged by Prince and Mandana whom Bigg Boss has personally chosen.

So which team will take it home?  To know that keep tuned into Bigg Boss.

