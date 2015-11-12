posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 12th, 2015 at 3:36 pm

As I mentioned, the housemates are now up for another task after the failure of the Highway task. They are up for a talent hunt now in the "Bigg Boss Got Talent" competition.

It has various talent competitions for the housemates where everyone gets to showcase their talents.

Dancing and making a parody song is also a part of it. In dancing, you will witness a face off between Rochelle and Rimi. Rochelle will get a pole as a prop whereas Rimi will get a chaarpai. Things are about to get hot andsteamy here!

The Parody song will be performed by Puneet and Suyash who are from the same team so it will be a collective task for their team. It has to be based on the things happening in the Bigg Boss house. So you now know one thing that it is going to be hilarious. Puneet will be provided with his musical instruments for the performance.

Entertainment is on its way folks so better buckle up!

