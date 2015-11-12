posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 12th, 2015 at 3:45 pm

Apart from Dancing and the Parody song, the Bigg Boss Got Talent task will showcase some more entertaining tasks for the two teams.

Bigg Boss has given two more talent tasks to the teams which were the Skit competition and a Stand up comedy competition. In the Skit competition, all the members of the two teams have to perform. The Skit has to be based on an incident that has happened in the house and the members cannot play their own role. They have to mimic some other member. The time limit for the skit will be 5 mins.

In the other task of Stand up comedy, the task will see duet performance by Aman and Rishabh for Team A, just like the Parody Song task for team B. Rishabh will act as a katputli whilst Aman will control him. Their stand up will be based on the housemates.

For all the talent rounds, the contestants will also have to dress up and put on makeup accordingly.

I guess their is a hope that after these activities all the housemates will bond and forget their 'geele shikve'. You wouldn't wanna miss this guys!

Bigg Boss Khabri