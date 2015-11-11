posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 11th, 2015 at 1:17 pm

You know how nachos are incomplete without salsa? I am just getting better and better giving such references day in and day out. Anyway coming to the point, the same way like nachos and salsa, tasks in Bigg Boss are incomplete without arguments and fight. What good would be a task without drama?

On day 30, both the teams ate aaloo paranthas and the mix of the mashed potatoes was kept on the slab. In the morning on day 31, Kishwer found the mix in the sink and this made it unfit to use. Kishwer lost her cool and started expressing her anger in front of everyone.

Later, during the task, Prince also used the mix to throw at Team A in order to get them down from the rikshaw. While doing this he threw it on Rochelle’s face. Oops! That doesn’t look like a smart thing to do Prince.

How will Rochelle react to this? And most importantly, will it bring another rift between the already divided teams?

To know more catch the next episode of Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss Khabri