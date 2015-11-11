Bigg Boss 9, Day 31: The front man of Team B, Prince, makes a statement.

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 11th, 2015 at 5:24 pm

Yesterday, the Highway task had really taken the best out of Team B. But when it came to Team A’s turn, they went down straight away. It took only 5 minutes for team B to bring team A down from the rickshaw.

After Prince threw mashed potato on Rochelle, Team A got involved in an unethical act where Manadana kicked Kishwer because of which team A backed out. Later, Prince along with other Team B members were seen teasing the other team about how they couldn’t last for even 5 minutes. Prince mentioned how his team survived for 14 hours and if they had gotten 14 hours more he would have done much more worse things.

Well, I have to say this kind of attitude isn’t going to bring peace in the house, instead it will only make matters worse between the contestants.

So get ready to witness a lot of drama. Don’t miss the next episode tonight!

Bigg Boss Khabri


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with