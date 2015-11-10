posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 10th, 2015 at 8:27 pm

Yesterday we saw lots of fun and controversies during the Highway luxury budget task. The biggest fight yesterday was between Mandana and Kishwer, while Kishwer's team rode the rickshaw.

Today when Mandana’s team was riding the rickshaw something so big happened that Kishwer staged a walk out! I know you are dying to know why!

So, while Mandana's team was riding the rickshaw, Kishwer started putting water on Mandana and in process the two got into a huge war of words and a big scuffle.

Kishwer got too angry and walked out. She then went into the confession room and demanded Mandana's elimination from the game!

And, if she wasn't thrown out, Kishwer asked Bigg Boss too remove her! Kishwer and Suyyash also removed their mikes and started bitching about Mandana. What will happen? Will Mandana be removed? Or will Kishwer face Bigg Boss' ire? Tune in to Bigg Boss to know more.

