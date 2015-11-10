Bigg Boss 9, Day 30: Dhokla khaava che!!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 10th, 2015 at 12:16 pm

After the fishy task at Kochi, the housemates landed in Surat after a really long rikshaw trip. As you all know Surat, the city of sarees and diamonds, is also famous for its food. Especially, Dhokla.

So, Bigg Boss organized a Dhokla eating competition between the two teams. Nobody can resist the mouth watering Dhoklas, not even me. But sadly only one member from each team will participate in this competition. And I think it goes without saying that whoever ate the most dhoklas won the competition.

The members participating in the sub-task could quit the competition in between if their capacity to eat is over. However if they give up, they lose the sub-task.

And just a little reminder again, if the team riding the rikshaw won they ride with their whole team again and if the other team wins they get to eliminate a member form the riding team.

So who will participate in this competition and most importantly who will clinch victory and go beyond their eating capacity (not matter what consequences comes after)? Tune in to Bigg Boss 9.

Bigg Boss Khabri


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with