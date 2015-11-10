posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 10th, 2015 at 12:16 pm

After the fishy task at Kochi, the housemates landed in Surat after a really long rikshaw trip. As you all know Surat, the city of sarees and diamonds, is also famous for its food. Especially, Dhokla.

So, Bigg Boss organized a Dhokla eating competition between the two teams. Nobody can resist the mouth watering Dhoklas, not even me. But sadly only one member from each team will participate in this competition. And I think it goes without saying that whoever ate the most dhoklas won the competition.

The members participating in the sub-task could quit the competition in between if their capacity to eat is over. However if they give up, they lose the sub-task.

And just a little reminder again, if the team riding the rikshaw won they ride with their whole team again and if the other team wins they get to eliminate a member form the riding team.

So who will participate in this competition and most importantly who will clinch victory and go beyond their eating capacity (not matter what consequences comes after)? Tune in to Bigg Boss 9.

