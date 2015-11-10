posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 10th, 2015 at 1:03 pm

The Highway luxury budget task does not seem to be so easy after all. And it was almost certain that in a high-pressure task like this, there had to be atleast one controversy between the housemates.

Mandana who has been subjected to most of the brawls in the house seemed to be involved in yet another cat fight with Kishwer today. During the task, Mandana and her team's job was to put all their efforts and make the other team get down from the rickshaw, but they did it a little over the top. Mandana's team started throwing chilli powder, turmeric etc. on the opposite team. The latter did not sit quiet and revolted back with whatever was used against them. It was still ok till then.

But things went out of line when Mandana wore Kishwer's clothes and made them dirty. Later on, after the activity, Kishwer took Mandana's clothes and sat on the rickshaw. She even refused to return them. This was followed up with a snatching contest between the two and a series of hot arguments.

So, will this turn into one of those big fights that'll divide the house? Wait and watch!

Bigg Boss Khabri