Bigg Boss 9, Day 29 : Salman Khan darts into the nomination procedure!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 9th, 2015 at 9:43 am

As week fours ends in the Bigg Boss 9 house, we look forward to a more entertaining week 5. The new week starts with nominations on Monday and while everyone hates to go back to work on the 1st day of the week, the contestants have started hating it too.

But this Monday they will face more firing than ever before as Salman Khan joins them on the show again. Yes! Salman will be present in the house during nominations procedure and just to add a new twist to the tale, the contestant's photos will be put on a dart board and if anyone wants to nominate someone, they just have to put a dart on his/her picture.

Salman himself will supervise nominations this time around and so the excitement level will be quite high.

Bigg Boss Khabri.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with