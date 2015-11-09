posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 9th, 2015 at 9:43 am

As week fours ends in the Bigg Boss 9 house, we look forward to a more entertaining week 5. The new week starts with nominations on Monday and while everyone hates to go back to work on the 1st day of the week, the contestants have started hating it too.

But this Monday they will face more firing than ever before as Salman Khan joins them on the show again. Yes! Salman will be present in the house during nominations procedure and just to add a new twist to the tale, the contestant's photos will be put on a dart board and if anyone wants to nominate someone, they just have to put a dart on his/her picture.

Salman himself will supervise nominations this time around and so the excitement level will be quite high.

Bigg Boss Khabri.