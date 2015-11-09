Bigg Boss 9, Day 29 : Nomination Jhatka!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 9th, 2015

Monday morning blues always come with the nominations procedure in the Bigg Boss 9 house. So to change the routine, Bigg Boss decided to throw a googly!

The contestants, who have been nominated will get a golden chance to save themselves from the line of fire. But, as you all know nothing is ever so easy in the Bigg Boss house. And this time around, the saved contestant will have to throw one non-nominated contestant under the bus.

The nominated contestants will have tell a story or their biography and give everyone a reason as to why they deserve to stay in the house. The non-nominated members will then vote for their preferences and whosoever will get most votes will be safe. And as mentioned before, whoever wins will nominate another member who was not nominated earlier.

This Twist of Twists can prove to be a tornado in the already disturbing environment. A man-made disaster is on its way.

Don’t miss the action!

﻿

