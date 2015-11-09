posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 9th, 2015 at 3:48 pm

We all know Rishabh Sinha took the house by storm since he entered. He has troubled almost everyone so far. So much so that they got irritated by him in two days. Everyone feared the worst when he was named the captain for this week. And while the first few days were fine, today their worst nightmare might be realised.

Why? Well today he will break all the rules and make the housemates work extra time. How?

First he will go and start eating in the bedroom. When Kishwer asks him if he knew that he has broken a rule, he denies it and tells that he didn't know anything about it. Then, he will drop some food and make Prince clean it up.

This angers Kishwer, Aman, Suyyash and even Prince. Suyyash even says that a captain's term hasn't ever been ended before it has to end, but it may happen in his case. Suyyash also takes Prince away and tells him not to clean the mess!

Will this lead to another fight between Prince's camp and Rishabh? Will Bigg Boss punish Rishabh for breaking the rules? I am also excited to see what happens. Tune in to Bigg Boss 9 to know more.

