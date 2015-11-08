posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 8th, 2015 at 2:06 pm

After the cast of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo entered the house, the mood of the house turned from happy to ecstatic. And what added to the fun was when some members of the cast were made to do fun tasks with the housemates.

A saree draping competition was held between Rochelle, Mandana and wait for it… Salman Khan! And guess who judged it? Our very own Sonam Kapoor! I know you are on the edge of excitement after reading this but trust me it will be much more fun than you can imagine. Whoever took the least time to drape the saree won. Now if you are looking forward to me reveal it, I must tell you I wouldn't! Well you can watch that out for yourself on tonight’s episode.

The fun doesn't end here, Salman and Sonam had a face off in a Jalebi making competition too. Who made the perfect Jalebi?

I know that’s too many questions for you but your patience will pay dividends! Do not miss tonight’s episode. Yes, this is not a drill!

