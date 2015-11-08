posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 8th, 2015 at 1:21 pm

Diwali is just around the corner and I am very excited not just for muself but for the housemates too. The contestants are in for the biggest surprise they have got so far. The whole cast of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo entered the Bigg Boss house on Saturday. Now if you’re a fast mind, like me, you will see this coming.

The sweet surprise for the contestants is the entry of Salman Khan in the house! That’s right! As Salman bhai is in the lead role in the movie, he along with Sonam Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arman Kohli, Swara Bhaskar, Deepak Dobriyal and Aashika Bhatia joined the housemates for some pre-Diwali celebrations.

Immense joy was seen within the housemates as they met their favorite actors.

Housemates along with the cast of PRDP decorated the house and lit candles, diyas and fuljhadis too. All the housemates performed a dance on the title song of the movie for the cast and even shared a few light moments.

I know you just cannot wait to catch the action. So don’t miss it tonight at 9 pm.

