Bigg Boss 9, Day 28: Balance karo boss!

November 8th, 2015

You might remember how in the olden days, Kings used to get measured in a taraju against gold and other gems. Well, the same tradition was followed in the Bigg Boss house, but the only difference is that as gold is no longer affordable, Bigg Boss decided to give varying weights of different characteristics to measure each contestant.

To give you a more clear insight, a taraju was used and while the contesant sat on one end, on the other end, the rest of the housemates decided to put “characteristics weights."

In case you start wondering again, I’ll make it even more clear. Certain amount of weights were given to specific characteristics like Funny, Hasmukh, Kaamchor, Fenku, Nakli, Rondu, Dramebaaz, Boring, Flirt, Matlabi, Besharam and so on. Then each contestant was measured with the weights that resembled their characteristics to see who weighs more than what they actually are.

This fun activity lit up the mood among the housemates and I am sure it’ll light up your mood too. Don’t miss the action tonight!

