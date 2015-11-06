posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 6th, 2015 at 9:41 am

Never test anyone’s patience level because you never know what side of them you would see if you push them to the edge. And this was very much the case for someone in the house, who for the past three weeks has kept quite ‘mum’ on most issues. She is the head chef of the house and has been seen whipping alot of yummy meals for the Bigg Boss inmates. Agar woh na hoti toh shayad, ghar ke log would have slept on an empty stomach. Known for her quiet demeanour, today we saw her angry side come to the surface. It is a little surprising to see how well she has been coping up living in a house surrounded by cameras and that even on a 24 X7 watch? Not once have I seen the petite beauty snap back at anyone but it looks like someone pushed that tolerance button and that too pretty hard. Well! The lady in question is Yuvika. I know! Isn’t it such a shocker? You should have seen her pouncing back. She literally swallowed her opposition and spat her right back. Yuvika was seen giving it back left, right back and centre to Mandy who’s whining has started to get to me also a little. Grrr... There were a lot of harsh things that they both said to each other but at the end, most of the housemates were seen supporting Yuvika except Rochelle who chose to remain neutral.

You all must be wondering the reason for such lash back and to know what exactly went on in the house, don’t forget to catch tonight’s episode at 10:30PM.

Bigg Boss Khabri