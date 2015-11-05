posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 5th, 2015 at 12:29 pm

Revenge can be bitter-sweet and that’s what the housemates proved when they gave Rishabh a taste of his own medicine. If you recall, Rishabh gave the contestants quite a hard time when he and Mandana were made the guests in the hotel task. Bow! Wow! Now the same dog or dogs have come to bite him back.

Prince, Kishwer and Suyyash decided to play a prank on Rishabh and made him chase like a dog for his bag. Ha! Ha! What fun it was. While Prince and Suyyash threw his bag into the pool, Yuvika and Rochelle came running outside pretending to be a little worried for his belongings. Bhai! Baazi mar gaye yeh log! You should have seen Rishabh’s face. It was worth a billion bucks. Accha hua! He deserved it considering the way he treated the other housemates. The fun didn’t just end there! Akhir itni aasani se thoda na jaane dete yeh mauka haath se. There’s a lot more that happened after that but that I am going to keep a secret from you. To find out what all took place, don’t forget to watch Rishabh in action at 10:30 PM tonight.

