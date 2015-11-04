Bigg Boss 9, Day 24:Trending now-Bald is beautiful!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 4th, 2015 at 9:16 am

Someone in the house has taken the look change a little too seriously. And the best part of it is, that the very inspiration behind the new look, is he, himself. Well! I am talking about none another than Ali Quli Mirza. In tonight’s episode you will see  someone in the house go bald.
Yes, You heard it right! I am one person who is now pakka  sure feels that Ali is deeply in love with himself. I bet after this very incident, he must be laughing to himself and saying “murga phas gaya”.
The housemate who was given the task looked extremely happy and took it up without even an uttering one word or was he/she just pretending to be a good sport? If you think I am in anyway gonna spill the name of the person, than you are very wrong.
The drama just keeps getting interesting in the Bigg Boss house, and the tasks a little too extreme. To find out what happened and who this mystery person is, don’t forget to watch tonight’s episode at 10:30 PM.
Bigg Boss khabri!


