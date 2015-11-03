posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 3rd, 2015 at 1:25 pm

What a rollercoaster ride it has been after the entry of the wild card entrant, Rishabh! All of a sudden everyone in the house has gone helter skelter, and for once housemates have been seen doing things a little seriously. At least, a little better than before!

Things are finally heating up in the house. It’s kind of strange to see how fun things can be made to turn daunting with unnecessary provocation. There was so much happening in the house that I even saw some of the housemates break down.

Chalo Rishabh ke aane ke baad, kuch toh house main ho raha hai! Rishabh, who was given the responsibility of checking the housemates’ tolerance level did his best to instigate the housemates especially the three people that Mandana and him chose.

And between all the pulling and pushing, Suyyash found himself in quite a rut. Jab girlfriend involved hain toh, this is bound to happen. Rishabh and Mandy didn’t stop with just Kishwer, they even picked on Suyyash, so much so that he quit the task mid way and was seen crying. Ouchies! He cried twice. You would have too, if you knew what he was made to do. Prince known for his short temper was made the manager of the house, and seeing how his strings were pulled by the guests, I am shocked that he didn’t give them a punch right on their faces.

And these two incidents weren’t just it! Diggy, who have been quite vocal about her past tiff with Rishabh was also targeted. Now, Rishabh knows how to play it dirty but with Diggy making good friends over the last few weeks, she pulled off the task with great ease. She did hesitate initially, but what a commendable spirit that girl possesses.

Finally, I got to see a little fire within the housemates. They have been acting so dull over the last weeks, that I swear I could have fallen asleep because of their ‘I don’t care’ attitude.

I am sure that you are curious by now about what all things that the three housemates were made to do and I don’t want to spoil your little surprise. To know what pinched the housemates that led to their breakdown, don’t forget to watch tonight’s episode at 10:30 PM.

Bigg Boss Khabri!