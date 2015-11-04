Bigg Boss 9, Day 23 Recap: Bigg Boss ex-contestants turn hotel into hell!

posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on November 4th, 2015 at 9:51 am

 

 Mandana made Rimi and Rochelle give her a pedicure and manicure.

 

 

The real drama begans when Mandana and Rishabh start making life miserable for the hotel staff and manager. Being aware of team’s strengths and weaknesses, Mandana helped Rishabh execute his game-plan. 
 Later, Sargun and Rishabh littered the bathroom and made Kishwer clean it. 
Guest Sargun Mehta visited the hotel and teamed up with Mandana and Rishabh to make the task even tougher for the housemates. 

 

Hotel Bigg Boss!

Bigg Boss introduced a new task- Hotel BB9 where the housemates have to act like house staffs and attends the guests of the house. In this task Mandana and Rishabh are the guests, Prince is the manager and everyone else is the hotel staff.

Suyyash and Kishwer were made to act like dogs while Rishabh played around with them.


