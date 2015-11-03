posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 3rd, 2015 at 1:36 pm

Ladies absolutely love to dress and make up is an essential must for them. And imagine what it would be like if they were told not to doll up. Well! Some might take it as an offense and retaliate but our cutie-pie Rimi took it up sportingly. I am sure you must be wondering what I am talking about and why wouldn’t you considering our Ms. I wanna go home didn’t even flinch once when asked to do so. Girl, I am falling head over heels in love with you. Jitna bhi you crib, at the end you always come through. I don’t want to see you go because there is no one more mufhat than you.

So, during the hotel task, Rimi was asked by the guests to remove her makeup. At the beginning, even I thought Rimi would put her hands up, but what a shocker that was. She removed her makeup and finished her task and proved it to the housemates that even though she is dying to go home, she is always going to be there for them. I am sure teh housemates will love you for this.

To know why Rimi was asked to remove her makeup and what task she was made to do, don’t forget to watch tonight’s masaledar episode at sharp 10:30PM.

Bigg Boss Khabri