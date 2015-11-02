posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 2nd, 2015 at 3:34 pm

For the past couple of weeks, I bet you have seen the couples acting all lovey-dovey and over protective of one other. And finally woh time agaya, jab the cracks have started to develop. The game has just started to get a little interesting and you have to wait and watch to see how the dynamics will change, even between the close ones.

Rochelle and Mandana were seen fighting with each other and if you find out the reason behind the fight, you would be as shell shocked as I was. Later, she was seen complaining to Keith about how Mandana was acting indifferent towards her and didn’t care about her at all. And that wasn’t all. The conversation between Keith and Rochelle ended up with Roch getting upset with Keith. Ouch! Kahani mein twist? What did Keith say to get Rochelle honey that got her all upset and she ended up crying a river? Hope all is well between the two considering the house can get a little over whelming.

