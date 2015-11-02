Bigg Boss 9, Day 22: Diggy's past has come to haunt her back in the house!

Someone in the house got a little uncomfortable in the presence of our new wild card entrant, Rishabh. They certainly share some past and by the looks of how everything was going on yesterday, she wasn’t one bit comfortable around him.

The lady in distress is our Princess, Digangana. Diggy, who shares some past with Rishabh was seen sharing her story with her comrades in the house. I have often seen Digangana very quiet. She hardly talks anything more than that is required and aaj dekh kar laga, nahi this Rishabh guy must have certainly touched some nerve.

Itni upset, I haven’t seen her in a while and now that Rishabh is trying his best to become good friends with everybody in the house, I don’t know how well it will go down with Digangana.

Now that Rishabh is back in her life, Diggy is surely going to have a tough time in the house. To find out what all happened in the house, don’t forget to watch Bigg Boss tonight at 10:30 PM.

Bigg Boss Khabri! 


