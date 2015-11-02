posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 2nd, 2015 at 12:56 pm

Ye toh hona hi tha! Big Boss feels the element of double trouble is missing from the house. It has been already three weeks and there hasn’t been much trouble (to his hearts' content) that has been happening in the house. To take the fun quotient a notch higher, Bigg Boss has decided to bring someone in to put some friction amongst the housemates. Well! I am sure you have guessed it by now what I am talking about. Bigg Boss indeed is sending a new member into the house. I am sure that you are as curious as I was when I found out. Rishabh Sinha, our wild card entrant was introduced with a lot of pomp and band baaja, and looking at the contestants reactions, I felt quite a few were even insecure with the unfamiliar presence. Just a few hours in the house aur ye dekho, I can see the housemates already gossiping and evaluating the threat that they have come face-to-face with. This wild card entrant is not the kind that you would easily shrug off and not take notice. All prepared to turn everything upside down, Rishabh has come prepared to have a little fun in the house. Socho, socho ab aage hoga kya ? I am sure your head must be spinning by now.

To know how wild things get after the entry of this wild card, tune into tonight episode’s at 10:30 PM.

Bigg Boss Khabri