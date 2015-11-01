posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 1st, 2015 at 3:03 pm

Bigg Boss is not Bigg Boss without Salman Khan and he proved it once again when he put all the housemates in a tough spot by asking them to pull their socks up and stop kidding themselves. You should have seen their faces ! It was like a teacher putting the entire class in complete silence. I remember when I was in school and every time I did something wrong, my teacher would silently walk into the class and give me a reality check. Woah! Salman reminded me of my own school teacher.

Salman gave an example of how he was working so hard promoting the movie, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and coming on the sets every weekend besides juggling other things. He spoke about the importance of work commitments and asked everyone in the house to buckle up.

Gautam Gulati who won the Bigg Boss last season was one of the strongest contenders last year and I wonder who would take his place this season. Looking at how things have been so far, I bet no one can be like our beloved ‘Gauti’. He was dramatic, energetic and entertaining and I would definitely like to see someone like him. Muah..

To find out how Salman grilled the housemates, don’t forget to watch Bigg Boss tonight at 9 PM.

Bigg Boss Khabri