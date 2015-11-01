posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 1st, 2015 at 6:12 pm

The contestants were made to listen to the latest track from the movie Prem Ratan Dhan Payo where Sonam is seen complaining to Salman and he is seen writing down all of that in a diary. The task which was given out today was based on the same lines and had each contestant write something good or bad about another contestant in a small diary. The best thing about the task was that nobody revealed their names in the diary. Looking at how bad the housemates are with confrontation this was certainly a superb idea. Wohooo...to Salman Khan! Now all that negativity, admiration and hatred is finally out in the open.

Dekho kaise din aagaye hai! Looks like we are going back to a time when pen and paper was enough to express our feelings. Contestants were just given 5 minutes to write down their thoughts and feelings. While some were asked to chill, some were to asked to open up and others were made fun of. There was a lot of leg pulling and masti and again there were a few contestants who didn’t understand the task. Kabhi toh samaj lo! When will they start getting serious? Arghh...! I am as tired as Salman

Will this task make things nasty between the housemates or will it help in clearing the air?? To find out more, tune into tonight episode’s at 9 PM.

