Bigg Boss 9, Day 21: It's time to open up the pandora's box!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 1st, 2015 at 3:02 pm

Housemates have been pretty wary of their behaviour in the past three weeks and I am starting to wonder if they really have it in them. In the last seasons, the contestants were packed with a lot of ‘oomph’ and ‘aah’ and this season they don’t seem to be taking things seriously. It’s time to give them a wakeup call and who better to give it to them then their own family and friends.

Karan and Shaleen were invited to give a little dose to their besties. Truth can be pretty ugly and that’s what the need of the hour is today. Karan and Shaleen said quite a few things to their friends pointing out to where all they were going wrong and where all they need to take a tough stance. And that wasn’t it! They even asked the two to up their game and be aware of ‘certain’ people in the house. Woah! I f you hear the two names that they openly spoke about, you would be shocked because I was too.

To find out what all went on in the house, don’t forget to watch Bigg Boss tonight at 9 PM. 

Bigg Boss Khabri


