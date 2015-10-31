posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 31st, 2015 at 12:51 pm

Prince is the new captain of the Bigg Boss 9 house and he has been trying to follow all the rules and regulations of the house, so that he can make others follow the rules too. Today, Prince asked Mandana to do her assigned duty, but she ignored it very cunningly.

Prince, being the captain, tried to insist Mandana but again she said she would do it later. Furious Prince screamed at her and told her sternly that he was the captain of the house and she better follow what he instruct at that very moment.

Angry by Prince's behaviour, Mandana replied, “Aap captain ho, baap nahi!"

This hurt Prince’s self-esteem to an extent and his face dropped. After a while, Vikas tried to make Prince understand that whatever the circumstances were, he shouldn't have spoken to any woman like that.

While trying to prove his point, Prince held Vikas’ arm and tried to justify himself. Vikas' individuality got hurt during this feat and he aggressively asked Prince to remove his arm. The latter shot back vehemently and said that he could whack him and doesn’t mind getting out of the house if that's where it would get him!

