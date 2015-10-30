posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 30th, 2015 at 1:45 pm

If there were awards for rule breakers, this season's contestants would definitely win it, without any doubt. While we think about awards, Bigg Boss has another award in his mind. What? Punishment! It’s time for some punishments to be awarded to the rule breakers of the house and Bigg Boss is going to be very strict and disciplined this time around.

The contestants were taking everything very lightly till now, but it seems Bigg Boss is thought of something to change all this and it won't be a normal punishment, it will be a Double Trouble punishment so that next time they wont break the rules.

Our stud and captain of the house, Prince will be given the charge of choosing three people who have broken the most rules in the house tonight! Can you guess who these 3 people were?

None other than Mandana, Yuvika and Rochelle. All three of them will be sent to double trouble room, where these contestants will make the decision for what the punishment will be.

But how will they decide? Like last time again, the three contestants will be given buttons that they have to press to decide the punishment. But what will be the outcomes? Here is what will be the outcomes:

If one button is pressed, then the remaining two contestants in the Double Trouble room will perform all the household chores.

If two buttons are pressed, the remaining contestant in the Double Trouble room will do all the household chores.

If all three buttons are pressed, then the contestants in the Double Trouble room will decide on two housemates to do all the chores

If no buttons are pressed, then the contestants in the Double Trouble room will decide on one housemate who will do all the chores

OMG! This is going to be a spine-chilling punishment for all the contestants in the house. What choice will Mandana, Yuvika and Rochelle make? How will the other members react to their decision? Woahh! Are you petrified? I am not, I am too excited to see who is going to do all the household duty from tonight. If you are as thrilled and eager as me, then watch the double trouble season of Bigg Boss 9 tonight at 10.30!

Bigg Boss Khabri!