posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 30th, 2015 at 1:51 pm

This year, Bigg Boss is keeping the contestants on the edge and everyday there is a new, innovative and adventurous task in the house that keeps the contestants grounded. The housemates named Rochelle, Yuvika and Mandana as the rule-breakers of the house and the trio were called into the Double Trouble room and were told that the contestants who would shoulder the responsibility of all the household chores would depend on what they chose next. This created havoc in the house and every individual sitting inside there was thinking NOT ME PLEASE!

There after one more nitty-gritty task was given to the contestants named as “SACHAI KA SAAMNA”. The contestants chosen for the task were Rimi – who would tell what are “The Good” qualities, Mandana would tell all “The Bad” qualities and Aman would tell “The Ugly” side of the other contestants.

Are Rimi, Mandana and Aman going to be goody- goody with all the contestants or will they say what is politically correct for them? Let’s see what will happen tonight. Will the task turn into a battle field? To watch this gossip with me, let’s tune in to Colors together at 10.30 tonight! Don’t Miss it!

Bigg Boss Khabri!