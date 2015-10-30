posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 30th, 2015 at 5:28 pm

Rochelle and Mandana will be seen fighting with each other tonight as their relationship turns sour. The other night Rochelle was seen crying her heart out to her love Keith that Mandana is acting very differently towards her.

She revealed how Mandana is now getting close to Suyyash and Kishwer, shunning Rochelle away from her.

Mandana made subjective remarks on Rochelle and even during the task, Rochelle was held responsible for taking wrong decisions. Mandana also revealed how she doesn’t like Rochelle always wanting to justify herself every.

Tonight Rochelle will be battered by some of the contestants in the house and this made her sad as when every Tom, Dick, and Harry in the house left Mandana when she cried, Rochelle was the one taking care of her. But it seems that Mandana doesn’t care. This made Rochelle very distraught and was venting out everything in front of Keith as she didn't feel good losing a good friend in the house.

She even suggested that she didn’t want to make new friends in the house any more. Will Mandana come back to Rochelle and express regret for her behaviour? Will Rochelle sort out her problems with her ex-friend and patch up? If you feel sorry for them and want their friendship to restart, watch Bigg Boss 9 and support their friendship tonight at 10.30!

