Bigg Boss 9, Day 18: Thande thande paani se nahana chahiye!!

October 29th, 2015

I am here with some news about the luxury budget task which you will see tonight. We revealed to you earlier how Mandana's pain threshold and patience will be tested when the other housemates would sit and just see her perform and prince would be seen hitting her chin with the elastic of a birthday hat that she has worn. If that was a class test of patience, the second task will literally be a semester exam. 

In the second task, a contestant will put five buckets of crushed ice on top of themselves. We cannot bear cold water in winters, imagine 5 buckets of super cold crushed ice being put over you. On top of it you cannot make a even a little noise also.

Our oh so delicate, little princess, Digangana though enough was enough and to shed her high school girl's image, she took the task up. Hear of bhigi billi? Well, she decided to do the task as she is used to taking cold water baths. But this is not just cold water! Will she be able to bear 5 ice-cold buckets? And will she be able to keep quiet? Stay tuned to Bigg Boss 9 to know more!

