Bigg Boss 9, Day 17: Vikas Bhalla-The Silent killer of the Bigg Boss 9 house!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 28th, 2015 at 4:46 pm

Vikas Bhalla has been a silent player in the Bigg Boss 9 house till now. He keeps changing his opinions and stands up only when he sees a situation going against him.

Being the khabri of the show, I feel that Vikas wants to play it safe in the house and he achieves this by balancing his relations with both Suyyash and Prince. I have never seen Vikas taking a stand in the house, but you will see him creating ruckus in the house very tactfully by firing the gun from someone else's shoulders. He won’t even come in the limelight.

He will be seen having an argument with Aman and he will reveal the typical politics that Aman plays. He will suggest that Aman is nearly reaching the age of 50 and he needs to learn some maturity, which he totally lacks.

Well he is Salman Khan’s fan, so he should learn some etiquette like him.  Let’s see how will Aman set Vikas straight tonight. Will Aman tell Vikas to mind his own business? Lets see if has the guts to do so in the Bigg Boss 9 house today.

Bigg Boss Khabri!


