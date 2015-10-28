Bigg Boss 9, Day 17: OMG Kishwer and Mandana are the new best girlfriends!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 28th, 2015 at 12:27 pm

Can you see what I can see, I think I am dreaming. Pinch me someone. Ouch! The Cat fight girls are sitting together and striking a conversation with each other.  Oh yes! It’s Kishwer and Mandana, both roping their cords together. Can’t believe it? Mandana was feeling squatty as she missed her boyfriend.

She was crying over it and was feeling lonely without his boyfriend. Kishwer saw Mandana crying profusely all her heart out. That’s where Kishwer's heart melted and she along with Yuvika both went to Mandana to console her. Kishwer and Yuvika both said “toh kya hua agar aapka boyfriend yaha nahi hai toh, hum aapki girlfriends hai na”, and gave tight hug to her.

After all the pow wow and pillow talk between Mandana and Kishwer post that, it seemed like they are turning into well-wisher for each other. They ended the day wearing similar cute pyjamas and spending some quality time together.  To see what zestful energy Mandana and Kishwer share on Bigg Boss, watch them today at 10.30 pm.

Bigg Boss Khabri!


