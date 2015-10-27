Bigg Boss 9, Day 16: What? Prince is the new member of Kishwer hate club!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 27th, 2015 at 5:44 pm

Bigg Boss's house has turned into a wrestling ring in this week . Everyone has become so imaptient and irritated with each other's gestures. Some of the snippets you must have observed if you are daily viewer of this show. You would all know the popular trio of PRINCE-KISHWER-SUYYASH, who have been subsequently fighting over petty issues in the house with almost everyone falling under their wrath.

But since there was a major change in the attitude of Prince after listening to her sister's advice through Gyaani Babaji, he was seen rather perplexed with the feedback. He was not voicing his opinion enough and the ardent audience of Bigg Boss was eager to see the enthusiastic,charming and entertaining Prince they all had know. And it finally happened! 

Kishwer the ever hyper woman in the house was creating a commotion over everything, when it comes to Suyyash -the love of her life. Prince happened to have a debate with Kishwer and you wouldn't have though that it made him the new member of the Kishwer's hate club. Prince was so disheartened after the incident that later in the day, he was found having a talk with Rochelle and Keith about it.

 If you are as snoopy and intrusive as I am, don't miss the episode of BiggBoss where there is going to be wrestling battle between the contestants. Till then miss me and my khabri gossips.

Bigg Boss Khabri!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with