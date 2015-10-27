posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 27th, 2015 at 8:34 pm

They say Bigg Boss 9 house is a terrible place where friends turn foe. Well, not exactly because its a game of mind and heart both! You touch people's hearts while be mindful of the game. The tussle is constant, but one has to balance it out. But looks like, Suyyash and Prince totally lost the plot!

Today you will how the friends turned foe with their own actions. After the fight that Pince, Suyyash and Kishwer had in the Kitchen, Suyyash updated his status taking a jibe at Prince. He wrote, "Aage ya piche zero ki ginti jan-na zaruri hai." That was an indirect taunt to Prince, who was going to bid Rs 30 lakhs for his nilami task, but wrote 300000 which had one zero less.

This infuriated Prince as a result he caught hold of Suyyash and told him not to get personal in the task. The latter told him to cool down and it as a joke, but the former didn't like it. The duo went on to scream at each other. Prince even told Suyyash to talk to him respectfully, but Suyyash kept screaming on him till Prince abused him.

Is this the end of Suyyash and Prince's friendship? Tune in to Bigg Boss 9 to know more..

Bigg Boss Khabri!