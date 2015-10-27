Bigg Boss 9, Day 16: Prince Narula and Suyyash Rai have a NASTY fight over captainship!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 27th, 2015 at 8:34 pm

They say Bigg Boss 9 house is a terrible place where friends turn foe. Well, not exactly because its a game of mind and heart both! You touch people's hearts while be mindful of the game. The tussle is constant, but one has to balance it out. But looks like, Suyyash and Prince totally lost the plot!  

Today you will how the friends turned foe with their own actions. After the fight that Pince, Suyyash and Kishwer had in the Kitchen, Suyyash updated his status taking a jibe at Prince. He wrote, "Aage ya piche zero ki ginti jan-na zaruri hai." That was an indirect taunt to Prince, who was going to bid Rs 30 lakhs for his nilami task, but wrote 300000 which had one zero less.

This infuriated Prince as a result he caught hold of Suyyash and told him not to get personal in the task. The latter told him to cool down and it as a joke, but the former didn't like it. The duo went on to scream at each other. Prince even told Suyyash to talk to him respectfully, but Suyyash kept screaming on him till Prince abused him.

Is this the end of Suyyash and Prince's friendship? Tune in to Bigg Boss 9 to know more..

Bigg Boss Khabri!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with