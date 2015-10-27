posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 27th, 2015 at 5:03 pm

The show saw a big turn after Babaji’s crystal gazing session. The ones to get most affected by it were the trio- Suyyash, Kishwer and Prince. Finally! All that ‘natak’ is coming to an end. Prince who was all praises for Kishwer just a week back was seen mingling with the other housemates and bitching about Kishwer. Ouch! I thought, Kishwer was like Prince’s big sister. The saying ‘all is fair in love and war’ stands so true here. Kishwer, on the other hand who is the captain this week went on a fighting rampage and acted like a complete tyrant with her dominating ways. Prince who was playing on the opposite side pointed out to Kishwer on how instead of acting like a sanchalak , she was too busy resolving her own personal issues with the other housemates in spite not being involved in any of it. To this Kishwer replied that because Suyyash was being targeted for being her boyfriend, she had to get involved in it. Woah Prince! You definitely touched some nerve. A heated argument broke out between the two with both of them hurling abuses at one another at the end of it. Now, that the walls are coming down, the reality isn’t too hard to miss. All that tension led to Kishwer having a breakdown and throwing her mike aside. While all this was going on, I couldn’t stop myself from wondering now that Kishwer has gone Mandana’s way by breaking the house rules, how will she be able to control the other housemates in the house? Hmm…That’s gonna be a tough one for her. It wasn’t just these two who got their hands dirty, even Aman and Suyyash broke into a fight. While doing the friends task, Aman and Suyyash tried to reduce the gap between themselves which broke out into another fight with Aman saying to Suyyash on how he could even get negative vibes from him after he saved his girlfriend from elimination. Suyyash, the angry young man that he is said that it was because of him that he couldn’t spend time with his sweetie pie. Really! What was that drama all about? Did Suyyash come to the Bigg Boss house just to spend time with his girlfriend. Finally, it looks like Bigg Boss is getting to everyone. With all that tension going on, Kishwer riding in a golden chariot came to her man’s defense and vociferously fought against Aman. It looked like a scene straight from Mahabharata. LOL! I couldn’t stop myself from laughing. To find out what all happened in the house and whether or not the task of captaincy got to Kishwer’s head, tune into Bigg Boss today at 10:30 PM.

Bigg Boss Khabri!