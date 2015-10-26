posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 26th, 2015 at 4:43 pm

Third week in the house and we can already see groups bonding like never before. For instance the bitchwanti group of Prince, Suyyash and Kishwer. I must confess that the talks between the three are far more than gossips. To an extent of being malicious.

This time around the three were discussing about what happened in the Sunday episode. Yesterday we saw Salman playing a prank with Rimi, where he handed her the direct 'Ticket of Finale'. Here, the concern being the reaction of Rochelle and Mandana. Cummon you guys! I mean such a petty thing to gossip about! I was expecting them to plant some more firecrackers in the house, do some more halla -gulla over each other's point of views. What men? This is no fun!

I hope these three grow up a little and do justice to the potential they hold to win each task- by hook or by crook. Anyway, I am too excited to watch the nominations special tonight. Are you?

To see which names do these contestants put in the line of fire, watch Bigg Boss 9 on Colors at 10.30 pm tonight!

