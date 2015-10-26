Bigg Boss 9, Day 15: Bigg Boss's actions get Vikas Bhalla break down!

October 26th, 2015

It has been a twisted week in the Bigg Boss 9 house and while the housemates were tensed about the second eliminations, it seems that they had forgotten something. It was Vikas Bhalla’s birthday but no one planned anything for him. In fact, what made it worse is that none of the contestants realized it for the whole day and so nobody even wished him.

Vikas Bhalla turned a year older and while everyone else forgot about it, Salman Khan reminded them to wish their co-contestant a Happy Birthday.

But that wasn't it! Bigg Boss made Vikas’ day special by sending in a letter and a birthday card written by his wife. Reading what his wife wrote made Vikas miss her so much that he completely broke down.

Isn't that cute?

Bigg Boss Khabri!


