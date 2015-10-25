posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 25th, 2015 at 4:45 pm

So, Salman Khan got a few curious wringers to ask questions to the contestants. They needed answers to their snooping of what contestants actually said and what they were doing. There were some ardent Bigg Boss followers who cant bargain their daily dose of Bigg Boss for anything in the world. These people asked threw a volley of questions and left it on to Salman for further grilling.

Some of the questions asked were

Digangana you said you were the sherni but you’re looking like a cat in the house?

Ghar mein sabse zayda fake Yuvika lag rahi hai is waqt? What do you have to say Yuvika?

Ghar ke andhar tu side kick hoke reh gaya hai prince! Kyun?

These were some of the questions asked by the followers of the show and they are waiting for the contestants to oblige them with their comments.

If you want to know more how contestants were cook over an open pit by the audience and Salman khan don’t miss the episode today at 9 p.m, stay tuned with the khabri! Picture abhi baki hai mere dost. Don’t go away.