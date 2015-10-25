Bigg Boss 9, Day 14: Salman Khan v/s Family panel!

Today we will get to see the conversation of smokin' hot Salman Khan with the family of the housemates as they discussed about how these people behave in their own house vis a vis the Bigg boss house. Same same or different? Well, we will get to see.

There was Suyyash's sister, Digangana's mother, Kishwer's Mom and Prince's sister and they were asked questions like- 

Whether they were behaving as their families expected them to be inside the house? Who was more mature between Suyyash and Kishwer?

See how their relatives responded to the questions and what did they reveal about these contestants.

Latch onto your seats with a tub of  popcorns. I am sure you don’t want to miss the terrible tiny tales of your cherished personalities today at 9 pm with our every own Salman Khan.

