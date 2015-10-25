posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 25th, 2015 at 5:57 pm

REALLY! Suyyash and Prince were called worst performer during the “Lagaan” task by the very own sanchalak Arvind who was constantly keeping a scrutiny over the task and said thay they performed frantically during the task.

Whereas, seemingly these two hunks toiled hard the whole night and next morning, for accomplishing the task were criticised for not performing well.

Arvind in his defence said that he blamed them because they took the lead of the task and in the end they backed out, to which the fire and argument began in house where Rochelle retorted that even Yuvika and Vikas were the worst performers because they were chilling inside the air conditioner and preparing food.

This sizzling conversation was going on and Salman Khan came back. He said that the mainspring of this questioning was to abolish their irrefutable fizzling frustration for each other. Watch how Prince, Suyyash, Yuvika and Vikas react to their criticism. To watch the argument spree with Salman Khan catch us at 9pm on Colors.

