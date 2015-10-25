Bigg Boss 9, Day 14: Best turns worst! Arvind declares Prince and Suyyash as worst performers!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 25th, 2015 at 5:57 pm

REALLY! Suyyash and Prince were called worst performer during the “Lagaan” task by the very own sanchalak Arvind who was constantly keeping a scrutiny over the task and said thay they performed frantically during the task. 

Whereas, seemingly these two hunks toiled hard the whole night and next morning, for accomplishing the task were criticised for not performing well. 

Arvind in his defence said that he blamed them because they took the lead of the task and in the end they backed out, to which the fire and argument began in house where Rochelle retorted that even Yuvika and Vikas were the worst performers because they were chilling inside the air conditioner and preparing food. 

This sizzling conversation was going on and Salman Khan came back. He said that the mainspring of this questioning was to abolish their irrefutable fizzling frustration for each other.  Watch how Prince, Suyyash, Yuvika and Vikas react to their criticism. To watch the argument spree with Salman Khan catch us at 9pm on Colors.

Bigg Boss Khabri


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with