Bigg Boss 9, Day 13: Salman Khan to turn tutor for Prince!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 24th, 2015 at 9:44 pm

How much fun it would be to see our host Salman turning into strict math teacher? Can you imagine Salman wearing those big glasses and wearing a masterji's kurta while taking the case of troublesome students? No, right!

But to your amusement he is going to do exactly that during Bigg boss 9 tonight. The superstar is back with a bang for the 2nd week and he is going to start with his grilling sessions to set the contestants right in the house.

But did you know that Salman Khan being is also a good maths teacher? Today you will see Salman tutoring Prince. He will teach him the basic fundamentals of numerical numbers.

Want to know more about how he is going to teach Prince in the Salman khan style? Then watch Bigg Boss 9 tonight. We can bet that you will surely learn some new formulas of maths and when it is Salman Khan, you can't get a better tutor than that!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with