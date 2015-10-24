posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 24th, 2015 at 9:44 pm

How much fun it would be to see our host Salman turning into strict math teacher? Can you imagine Salman wearing those big glasses and wearing a masterji's kurta while taking the case of troublesome students? No, right!

But to your amusement he is going to do exactly that during Bigg boss 9 tonight. The superstar is back with a bang for the 2nd week and he is going to start with his grilling sessions to set the contestants right in the house.

But did you know that Salman Khan being is also a good maths teacher? Today you will see Salman tutoring Prince. He will teach him the basic fundamentals of numerical numbers.

Want to know more about how he is going to teach Prince in the Salman khan style? Then watch Bigg Boss 9 tonight. We can bet that you will surely learn some new formulas of maths and when it is Salman Khan, you can't get a better tutor than that!