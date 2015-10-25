Bigg Boss 9, Day 13 Recap: Mandana gets accolades, Kishwer and Suyyash get jeered!

posted by Admin, last updated on October 25th, 2015 at 10:04 am

It was the weekend episode and Salman Khan put everyone in spot... err rather awkward spot.

In the beginning, house-mates were asked to choose the most bogus contestant according to them. And the housemates didnt hesitate in admitting, who according to them was 'sabse nakli' <Read it here> 

While greeting the housemates, Salman suddenly mentioned that it was Vikas's Birthday and everyone was shocked!

Moving on,  Salman asked Mandana why was she called Nakli in a very candid way and Mandana confessed that it not her but Yuvika who was nakli. Salman then called Suyyash and Prince in the confession room and grilled them about the Zamindari task. 

Salman raised question on Suyyash claiming to be a fair player, who wouldnt resort to any chori to win a task, however on the other hand, he went and disclosed his team's secret strategy to Kishwer. The couple was quite embarrassed, but Kishwer kept defending.

Salman also congratulated Keith for understanding all the tasks well. As a token of appreciation, he got his suitcase back! Yey! Time to see the hottie in his best outfits.

Later, there was a poll as to whether Vikas and Yuvika were good captain and Kishwer and gang raised their hands. Just then Salman showed a clip of the messy kitchen and wastage of food that had happened  under their captaincy in the house, that out everyone to shame. 

Finally, Salman announced Mandana and Prince to be safe from this week's eviction. Let's see what happens in tonight's episode and who gets to go home this week. 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with